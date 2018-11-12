Common lies that Pattaya bar girls tell foreigners

If you’re involved with a bar girl working in Pattaya, lies are something you’re going to encounter over and over again. With that in mind, we’ve compiled the 5 most common lies that bar girls in Pattaya tell foreign men…

1. “I don’t have a boyfriend”

If you meet a bar girl in Pattaya and she tells you that she doesn’t have a boyfriend, don’t believe her. A lady working in a bar would never admit that she is already in a relationship. For many of these women their goal is to be in multiple relationships with foreign men at the same time.

2. “It’s my first day/week/month in the bar”

Bar girls aren’t stupid. They know what you want to hear and would never admit to working in the bar scene for many years. They will almost always lie and claim to be fresh on the scene, whether she says that it’s her first week, her first month, or her second month in the bar. If she tells you that it’s her first day in the bar, alarm bells should be ringing out very loudly.

3. “I don’t go with customers”

This has to make our top five. “I never go with customers” is one of the most common lies you’re going to hear when you start to become involved in a lady that’s working at a bar in sin city. The truth is, bar girls meager wages are designed to be bolstered by leaving the bar with customers as much as possible. If you don’t believe us, we can find out if she is prepared to leave the bar with customers by visiting the bar ourselves and sending you a detailed report explaining her behaviour.

4. “I don’t have children”

Bar girls will try to make themselves seem as appealing as possible to their customers, and they know that many men are not keen on a lady with one or two children. They will claim not to have any children. It’s also very common for bar girls to claim that they have only one child, when they in fact have two or three. If you decide to visit her family, she might tell you the other children are her nieces or nephews. By the time you find out she actually has two or more, you’re already in love with her and less likely to walk away.

5. “I’m pregnant!”

This is a very common lie and scenario that constantly gets played out in Pattaya. The condom ripped or bust, and now just a couple of weeks later you’re getting a call telling you that you’re going to be a father. Many guys are fooled by this, they will return back to Thailand and spend more time (and money) with the woman they think is carrying their child. Don’t be fooled, this is a very common tactic used by bar girls in Thailand to force men into committing to them.