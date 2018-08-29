Colombian Man Had Nose Cut Off To Make Face Look Like A Skull

Colombian Man: Two years ago, Eric Yeiner Hincapié Ramírez woke up and decided he wanted to begin a journey having extreme body modifications.

Well, it might not have happened exactly that smoothly but the tattoo artist did opt to have the tip of his nose cut off, his earlobes removed and his tongue split.



Credit: Instagram/kalacaskull

Why would anyone choose to do that, we hear you say? Well, quite simply, Eric wants to look like a skull.

The 22-year-old tattoo artist – who goes by the name ‘Kalaca Skull’ – revealed that he has been fascinated by skulls ever since he was a child but only started making his face look like that of a skeleton after his mother passed away, because she didn’t like extreme body modification.

Kalaca Skull has also had his tongue split in half and tattooed a blue-grey colour, had large black circles tattooed around his eyes to form ‘sockets’, and had large teeth inked around his mouth.



Credit: Instagram/kalacaskull

According to the MailOnline, Kalaca Skull was the first person in Colombia to voluntarily have his nose and ears mutilated, a decision that attracted both the attention of the media as well as a lot of criticism from the general public.

Kalaca told Rio Noticias that he made the changes because it’s a look we ‘all share underneath our skin and in death’ – he’s got a point.

He said: “Body modifications are a personal decision and should not be judged. It is like judging a woman for getting breast or buttock implants.

“For me, a skull is like my sister, a part of my family really. I feel very attached to them.”

He added the surgery was a ‘dream come true’ and despite hitting headlines across South America, says he has other procedures planned to complete his transformation into a ‘living skull’.

Kalaca admits his unusual appearance makes a lot of people uncomfortable and some even cross the street when they see him so they don’t have to pass him face-to-face.



Credit: Instagram/kalacaskull

He added: “I am a normal person who just happens to look a lot different than most other people.

“It’s like a different way of thinking, of dressing, a different style of music. I just feel good the way I am.”

As the saying goes, don’t judge a book by its cover, guys.

