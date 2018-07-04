England will face Sweden for a place in the World Cup semi-finals

England beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties after an ill-tempered 1-1 draw in Moscow to set up a World Cup quarter-final with Sweden.

Carlos Bacca missed the all-important spot-kick as England reached the quarter-finals for the first time since 2006 with their first ever World Cup shootout victory.

Harry Kane’s sixth goal of the tournament from the penalty spot gave Gareth Southgate’s men the lead after 57 minutes but Yerry Mina’s 93rd-minute header sent the game to extra-time.

A gripping match ended in dramatic fashion as after Jordan Henderson and Mateus Uribe missed from the spot, Jordan Pickford kept out Bacca’s attempt before Eric Dier kept his cool to send England through.

Player ratings Colombia: Ospina (6), Arias (6), Mina (8), Davinson (7), Mojica (6), Sanchez (6), Lerma (6), Barrios (7), Cuadrado (7), Quintero (6), Falcao (6). Subs: Muriel (6), Uribe (6), Bacca (7), Zapata (n/a) England: Pickford (8), Walker (7), Stones (7), Maguire (7), Trippier (8), Henderson (7), Young (7), Lingard (6), Alli (6), Sterling (7), Kane (8). Subs: Dier (6), Vardy (7), Rose (6), Rashford (n/a)

It was they who created the first opportunity after 16 minutes as Kieran Trippier combined with Jesse Lingard down the right to cross for Kane to head over at the far post.

The main flashpoint of the first period came with five minutes remaining as Wilmar Barrios appeared to bump his head into Henderson’s chin inside the box as England prepared for a free-kick, but American referee Mark Geiger brandished only a yellow card.

Lingard blazed over when well placed in first-half stoppage time before a tense half ended with Raheem Sterling being barged as he left the pitch by Colombia’s fitness trainer Julio Urtasun.

Team news Gareth Southgate made nine changes, with only John Stones and Jordan Pickford retaining their place as he reverted to the same team which defeated Tunisia in England’s World Cup opener. Dele Alli returned from a thigh injury in place of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Raheem Sterling played off captain Harry Kane. Colombia made two changes from the side that beat Senegal as Wilmar Barrios came in for James Rodriguez – who was not even named on the bench – while Jefferson Lerma returned in place of Mateus Uribe.

But just eight minutes into the second half, England were handed a glorious chance to break the deadlock as Carlos Sanchez was penalised for wrestling Kane to the ground inside the box.

After a wait of almost four minutes and clear attempts by Johan Mojica to scuff up the penalty spot, the country’s talisman coolly lifted the ball down the middle beyond the dive of David Ospina.

England should have doubled their lead when Dele Alli headed over from Trippier’s cross eight minutes later before Juan Cuadrado blazed over from an acute angle after Bacca dispossessed Kyle Walker.

Pickford made a brilliant save to deny a speculative shot from Uribe in the third minute of stoppage time but Mina rose above Harry Maguire to head in the resulting corner to send the game to extra-time.

Colombia grew in stature during the first half of extra-time with Falcao heading wide from Mojica’s cross, but England found a second wind as Danny Rose dragged a shot wide before Dier headed over when unmarked.

But the match went to penalties, with Falcao scoring the opening spot-kick before Kane drilled in his attempt. Cuadrado restored Colombia’s advantage before Marcus Rashford slotted home but Luis Muriel made no mistake to keep the South Americans in front.

Ospina saved Henderson’s penalty to put Colombia on the brink but Uribe blasted his effort against the underside of the bar before Trippier restored parity. A big left hand from Pickford then kept out Bacca’s fierce effort – leaving the unflappable Dier to stroke past the outstretched glove of Ospina to spark emotional scenes.

Opta stats

England have won a penalty shootout at a major tournament for only the second time, also beating Spain in Euro 96.

England have qualified for the quarter-final of a World Cup for the first time since 2006.

Colombia have lost three of their four knockout matches at the World Cup (also the last 16 in 1990 and the quarter-final in 2014).

The team going first in a penalty shootout have now lost all three penalty shootouts at the 2018 World Cup.

Harry Kane became the first player to score in six consecutive England appearances since Tommy Lawton did so in 1939.

Kane has scored six goals in his first three World Cup appearances for England – only three players have scored more in their first three matches; Hungary’s Sandor Kocsis (9), Germany’s Gerd Muller (7) and Argentina’s Guillermo Stabile (7).

The last England player to be fouled more often in a World Cup match than Harry Kane in this match (9) was Alan Shearer in 1998 against Tunisia (11).

England conceded in injury time at the end of the second half for the first time in World Cup history, with Yerry Mina’s goal coming after 92 minutes and 33 seconds.

Eight of England’s last 15 World Cup knockout matches have gone to extra-time, with the first match in this run the 1966 World Cup final.

England had 15 shots on target in their first two World Cup matches against Tunisia and Panama, but managed just four in their last two against Belgium and Colombia.

Man of the match – Yerry Mina

From the moment the Barcelona defender dwarfed over Raheem Sterling in the opening stages to concede a free-kick, England knew they were in for a sizeable physical battle with this streetwise Colombian side.

Alongside Davinson Sanchez, Mina was an imperious presence throughout as he won countless aerial battles and forced Kane to come deep in order to get involved.

Colombia had hardly threatened before the third minute of stoppage time, but having withstood England’s best efforts, Mina showed his threat in the opposition penalty box to level with a trademark header.

The 23-year-old scored three headed goals at the 2018 World Cup; the most by a player in a single tournament since Miroslav Klose for Germany in 2002 (5), and was unfortunate to end on the losing side.

What’s next?

England progress to face Sweden in the quarter-finals on Saturday afternoon in Samara (3pm UK time). Colombia, meanwhile, face Venezuela in a friendly on September 6.