Collingbourne-Auctioneers Pattaya

We are the first Auction House in Pattaya and have many years of experience auctioning both here in Pattaya Thailand and the UK. We are the best option because we are tried and tested, and are well respected for our business practise, charity work and dealings with the local community over many years.

General Sale auctions are held every Saturday at 11.00am at the auction rooms in Pattaya. Prior to the General Auction we have the Motor Auction on Sunday at the end of the month at 11 am; selling cars, bikes, boats, jetskiis, pick-up, trucks etc. On Wednesdays we sometimes have clearance and no reserve sales, where you can grab a bargain.

Bidding is easy, just register prior to the auction sale and put your hand up for the item your want! Items that are not sold during the auction can be bought after the auction sale or during the week. Just ask our friendly staff if you have any questions or need help.

You are welcome to come and browse anytime, the auction catalogue is available on the morning of the sale; email John to have an auction listing sent weekly to you. We also hold seperate property and charity auctions and specialise in house/hotel clearance sales and on-site auctions.

Collingbourne General Auctions in Pattaya Thailand sells antiques, collectibles, memorabilia, motor cars, motorbikes, second hand goods, electrical appliances, furniture, decor, decorative items, jewelry, coins, watches, toys, model cars, pictures, prints, paintings, pottery, statues, vases, household effects & contents, computers, tools, books, CDs, LPs, DVDs etc. Goods are accepted for auction Monday to Thursday from 10am – 4pm. Payouts are the following Saturday. Come and enjoy the fun on auction day in our air conditioned showroom, you may pick up a bargain!

(+66) 038 076 234 , (+66) 033 039 199