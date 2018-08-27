Clever pet dog riding pillion on a motorcycle

This clever dog was seen riding pillion on a moped – even sitting down and standing up again mid-way through the journey.

The fearless pet pooch was seen standing on the bike of the bike while its master cruised through traffic in Samut Prakan, Thailand, on August 15 at 1pm.

The filmer said: ”The dog was very adorable. We were very impressed that he could even sit down during the ride.”

The two girls in the car drove behind the motorcycle and the dog for almost five minutes. It was standing on the back for the whole journey.

