Construction of Laos’ National Road 11 to begin this year

The construction of the 124-km stretch is part of the project launched in 2010 to build a road from Tad Thong village to Sangthong district with financial support from the Neighbouring Countries Economic Development Cooperation Agency (NEDA) of Thailand.

The road from Nonsavanh-Kokkhaodor villages to Vang and Namsang villages via Xanakham district will link with a road in Xayaboury province going to northern Thailand with the aim of improving travel and transport in the region.

The total cost of the project is more than 1.8 billion Thai baht. The loan agreement for the work was signed in Vientiane on Wednesday by the Deputy Minister of Finance, Mrs Thipphakone Chanthavongsa, and the NEDA President, Mr Perames Vudthitornetiraks.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Deputy Minister of Public Works and Transport, Mr Viengsavath Siphandone, and the Thai Ambassador to Laos, Mr Kiattikhun Chartprasert.

Construction of basic infrastructure, especially domestic roads, for economic development and poverty eradication is part of the national socio-economic development plan. The 8th National Socio-Economic Development Plan (NSEDP) defines targets for improving and constructing necessary basic infrastructure, including upgrading road links with neighbouring countries and a strategic plan for transport in the country. Construction of National Road No 11 is part of the cooperation framework between Laos and NEDA for 2017-2019.

So far, Laos has received aid worth more than 10 billion Thai baht from NEDA in terms of technical assistance and concessional loans for 18 development projects.

These socio-economic development projects relate to an integrated strategy between Laos and Thailand, especially for basic infrastructure development. The two parties also have a cooperation plan until 2020, according to the ministry.