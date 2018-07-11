Chumphon on alert amid constant heavy rainfall

Calling an emergency meeting at 2.30pm, Wibul told officials that other provinces had already suffered floods and he wanted Chumphon ready with sufficient manpower and tools.

He urged the provincial irrigation office to manage water in the north of the province and warn of floods as quickly as possible so that residents could prepare and agencies could be ready to help.

Water Resource Regional Office 10 at 8.30am cited a report of 115mm of cumulative rainfall at its Ban Thab Khon station in Tambon Pak Song in Pato district.

With the downpour continuing, the office urged residents of Ban Thab Khon to move their belongings to higher levels and brace for floods.