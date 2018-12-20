Chonburi authorities seized more than 80,000 methamphetamine tablets and nearly 19 million baht in assets in the first of a three-month narcotics crackdown.

Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai revealed the results of the anti-drug operations launched since Nov. 3. The government has instructed provinces across the country to vigorously battle drugs through Jan. 3.

In addition to the 81,523 ya ba tablets confiscated, police and civic officials also collected 3.2 kilograms of marijuana, 4.9 kg. of krathom, 345 grams of opium, 50 g. of cocaine, 2 g. of ketamine and five ecstasy tablets.

Authorities also closed 16 cold cases and seized 22 assets worth 18.9 million baht. Guns seized totaled 28 along with 237 rounds of ammunition.

In all, 1,272 people were arrested with 130 attending drug-rehabilitation camps.