Chon Buri police arrest couple, seize 294,000 meth pills

Chon Buri police say they have arrested a couple in Bangkok and seized 294,000 methamphetamine pills and an assortment of other drugs worth abut Bt45 million.

Pol Maj Gen Surapol Wiratyosin, acting commissioner of Provincial Police Bureau Two, and Chon Buri chief Pol Maj Gen Natthachart Supamonkol held a press conference at their head office on Friday to announce the arrest. Natthachart said Eknithi Korbchainaron and Nuengruethai Phakpolprai were arrested in a sting operation at 4pm on Wednesday in Bangkok’s Phasi Charoen district.

Police seized from the couple 294,000 meth pills, 3.7 kilograms of crystal meth, 4.1kg of ketamine and 4,680 Ecstasy pills.

Natthachart said Chon Buri learned that the two had allegedly been selling drugs in Chon Buri so undercover police ordered 74,000 meth pills, 1.1kg of ketamine and 100 grams of crystral meth from the couple.

The couple were arrested while they were allegedly delivering the drugs to undercover police in front of a coffee shop on Kalapapruek Road in Bangkok’s Phasi Charoen district. Police found the rest of the drugs in their condominium in Phasi Charoen and in another car parked in Bangkok’s Chom Thong district. Natthachart said police believe the couple are part of a large drugs ring in Bangkok and Chon Buri. NTN – EP