Lifeguards managed to pull all four tourists from the sea in front of The Racha Hotel on Koh Racha but Zhang Guo Jun, 32, lost consciousness.

Rescuers gave CPR and rushed him on a speedboat to the Phuket’s mainland but he died on the way to Chalong Hospital. His body was later sent for a post mortem at the Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Police said Zhang and his family travelled to Thailand on August 17 and checked in at the Ban Raya resort on Saturday. They were scheduled to leave Thailand on August 23.