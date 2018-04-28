Chinese man arrested in Bangkok with 57 fake ATM cards

A Chinese man has been arrested for allegedly stealing ATM card identities to make fake ones and steal from bank accounts.

Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakpal, the deputy commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau, said the 27-year-old Chinese man, Xen Dazui, was arrested while he was using a fake card to withdraw money from an ATM machine in front of Soi 20 Mithuna in Bangkok’s Huay Khwang district on Thursday. Surachet said police had been hunting for the suspect after the Government Savings Bank filed a complaint that a suspect had used fake ATM cards to withdraw money from its ATM machines. Surachet said police found 15 fake ATM cards with the suspect and another 42 in his rented room in the Ratchadaphisek area.

Records showed that the suspect had entered the country on February 27 and had been using fake ATM cards he had made with stolen identities to withdraw money since April 8. Police found three magnetic strip writer and reader machines and a notebook computer in his rented room. P1 – EP