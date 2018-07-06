Chinese boy among Phuket boat victims

Rescuers have retrieved the body of a Chinese boy from the sea near Phuket after the Phoenix dive boat sank off the resort city on Thursday.
An official aboard the HTMS Hua Hin patrol ship said another two bodies were found on Friday afternoon.
One of them was a boy, who appeared about 10 years old, and the other a man who appeared to be about 35 to 40 years old.
The figures detailing the retrieved bodies and still-missing tourists were still being revised.
The boat with 105 people aboard sank while returning from Koh Racha to Phuket.