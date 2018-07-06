Chinese boy among Phuket boat victims

An official aboard the HTMS Hua Hin patrol ship said another two bodies were found on Friday afternoon.

One of them was a boy, who appeared about 10 years old, and the other a man who appeared to be about 35 to 40 years old.

The figures detailing the retrieved bodies and still-missing tourists were still being revised.

The boat with 105 people aboard sank while returning from Koh Racha to Phuket.