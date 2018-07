A 6-year-old Chinese boy was killed when he was run over by a reversing tour bus in Pattaya.

Police were called to Prachumkongka Temple July 18 where they found the crushed and mangled body of little Bojia Cheng.

Driver Arnont Comdeewan, 26, was arrested, although he said he simply didn’t see the tyke behind the large coach. He begged for forgiveness from the family and the temple’s spirit.