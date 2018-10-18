Chinese arrivals down by half in Chiang Mai

Chinese Arrivals: A crisis meeting for tour operators has been held in Chiang Mai where they learned that Chinese tourism was down 50% in the first nine months of 2018.

Some measures were put forward to woo them back – including setting up Chinese language classes to improve communication with the tourists from China.

Reasons blamed for the big drop included the boat tragedy in Phuket and negative publicity from the Don Mueang airport security guard slapping the Chinese passenger. The ChiangMai News say that “the Chinese were feeling disrespected.”

There were lots of stories discussed about misunderstandings so it was proposed that the authorities set up Mandarin language courses. Other proposals included setting up a call centre, especially for the Chinese.