China carpool service suspended indefinitely

China Carpool: China has ordered the indefinite suspension of ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing’s carpool service after the murder of two people.

It will remain in place until better standards are implemented, Chinese state media says.

Heightened background checks of drivers for the web-based providers have been ordered while operators must also adopt new technology to curb risks.

Didi first suspended its carpool last month and admitted safety lapses.

The company has been under intense pressure over the killing of two female customers.

The most recent case came in August, when a 20-year-old woman was raped and murdered by the driver.

While the driver did not have a criminal record, a previous passenger had filed a complaint against him, according to Didi.

The cases had caused an outcry with calls for a boycott of the service.