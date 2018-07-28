Children steal Bangkok motorbike

Posted by Wanchana Ariya, she laments about the “youth of today” and the “future of the nation” in her Facebook page.

The footage showed a group of four boys stealing the bike in the Wong Wian 22 area of Thonburi on the afternoon of July 22.

One of the boys rides off on the Honda Wave 110.

Further CCTV shows the gang on the bike soon after.

The owner said she might have left the keys in the ignition. She appealed for help in tracking down the young thieves.