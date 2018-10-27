Recent statistics have revealed that over 1,000 children across Vietnam are sexually abused on a yearly basis, meaning that one child falls victim every eight hours.

The Gender Based Violence Prevention Network (GBVNet), a network of 15 organizations working on gender and gender-based violence in Vietnam, released an announcement on Monday to voice their concerns over the alarming increase of child abuse cases in the country.

Over 1,000 children in Vietnam become victims every year, or one child every eight hours, the GBVNet said, quoting statistics of the Ministry of Public Security.

According to Nguyen Van Anh, director of the Center for Studies and Applied Sciences in Gender, Family, Women, and Adolescents (CSAGA), many cases of child abuse, story first shared by Bangkok Jack, come over and join us, have not been investigated properly, meaning the culprits have not been sternly punished.

In these scenarios, authorities require proof of any violation, and evidence of molestation is difficult to obtain, Anh said.

Meanwhile, the credibility of statements from young victims is often questioned, resulting in many inconclusive cases.

Dang Hoa Nam, head of the Department of Child Care and Protection under the Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs, backed the opinion, story first shared by Bangkok Jack, come over and join us, by saying that regulations have not been laid out to aid the investigation of child abuse crimes.

Nam listed the ongoing case in the southern province of Bia Ria-Vung Tau, in which an accusation against a 76-year-old man harassing seven children is yet to be clarified after over six months.

State President Tran Dai Quang has had to give orders personally to expedite the investigation.

According to Nam, child abuse has become more serious in Vietnam and also more complicated as many offenses are committed by the victims’ relatives, step dads, or even birth fathers.

“These cases are just the tip of the iceberg,” the official warned.

On full alert

Le Minh Tan, director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs, said that people must be on full alert.

In 2016, nearly 100 children in the southern city, story first shared by Bangkok Jack, come over and join us, were molested, of whom 24 were raped, Tan revealed, adding that young victims are traumatized by the events.

It is necessary to raise awareness for parents and equip children with sufficient knowledge so that they can defend themselves against strangers, the official continued.

Several hotlines have also been established for local citizens to report cases of child abuse to the relevant authorities.