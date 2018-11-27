Child porn ring busted in Thailand. The Department of Special Investigation (DSI), working with international agencies, has uncovered evidence of child pornography at 11 locations in Thailand.

A co-ordinated investigation was assisted by the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Netherlands Police and Interpol.

The task force was issued warrants to raid 16 locations throughout Thailand.

The raids, carried out on Tuesday (Nov 20), found evidence of publishing child sexual media on the Internet. 11 locations in nine provinces were targeted.

Locations identified included Kamphaeng Phet (1) Pathum Thani (1) Nonthaburi (1) Phuket (2) Songkhla (1) Sukhothai (1) Phitsanulok (1) Chachoengsao

(1) and Pattaya (2)

In making the raids the team seized 19 items of evidence. They included nine PCs, six smart phones, and four hard drives. In total more than 1,000 child

sexual media files were seized.

All six suspects arrested were charged with possession child sexual media, the DSI confirmed. No further details were provided.

Phuket Police confirmed to The Phuket News today that the two locations raided in Phuket were both in Patong.

“The DSI seized at least one PC. They are now checking whether the files found on the computer constitute child pornography,” he said.

No further details were made available of where the items were seized in Patong. Or if any persons in Phuket had been arrested in carrying out the raids.

Investigators from the Central Institute of Forensic Science have been called. They will be assisting the investigation and inspection of the evidence

seized, the DSI reported.

The Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) has also joined the investigation They will be pursuing charges of money laundering, the DSI noted