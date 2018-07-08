Child bride’s groom may be charged with polygamy

They also ruled out sex, lust and elements of coercion in a report submitted to the Syariah Prosecution Department on the marriage involving an 11-year-old migrant girl and 41-year-old Kelantanese.

State Syarie chief prosecutor Zaini Sulaiman, however, said the groom was still liable to be charged for engaging in polygamy without consent.

“And also for marrying a minor without prior approval from the Syariah Court,” he said yesterday.

Zaini said the groom could be charged under Section 23 and 19 of the Syariah enactment which carried a maximum fine of RM1,000 and jail of up to six months.

He said this in response to the marriage of the child bride that hogged headlines, drawing a nationwide public outcry.

News of the marriage solemnised on June 18 across the border in Narathiwat went viral last weekend when the second wife vented her frustration in a Facebook post.

The groom insisted that he was engaged in a suspended marriage, and that he would only co-habitate with his young bride when she turned 16.

He said he planned to enrol his young bride into a pondok school after the controversy was settled.

The girl had never been to school, as both her parents are poor migrants from Thailand.

State Women, Family Develop­ment and Welfare Commit­tee chairman Mumtaz Md Nawi recently advised the groom to enrol his young bride into a pondok school or any other suitable learning institution.