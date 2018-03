This is the amusing moment an annoying chicken kept pestering his doggy friend, pecking its fur to get him to wake up and play as he tried to sleep in the sun in Samut Parakan province.

The dog was having none of it though, and stayed firlmy rooted to the spot as it relaxed in the midday heat.

Filmer Krissana Songwattanan said: ”They just looked so cute together with the chicken trying to get his friend to play with him.”