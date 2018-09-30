Chiang Rai hit by 3.4-magnitude quake

The bureau said the earthquake had an epicentre about 15 kilometres underground at latitude 19.45 degrees and longitude 99.60 degrees.

The epicentre was in Doi Luang National Park.

The quake was felt by residents of Phan and nearby districts.

Chiang Rai governor Prajon Pratsakul said there had been no damage reports so far but he has instructed the Chiang Rai Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office to survey the area.

A 6.3-magnitude quake occurred in Chiang Rai on May 5, 2014, causing damages in Phan, Mae Lao and Mae Suai district.