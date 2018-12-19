Chiang Mai man jumps to death from condo rooftop

A Chiang Mai man suffering from depression following a business failure jumped to his death from a condominium rooftop in front of his relatives on Tuesday morning, say police.

Apirak Chansawang, 40, died on the ground outside a luxurious 32-floor condominium in tambon Wat Ket of Chiang Mai’s Muang district.

His relatives told police that they were taking Apirak for to the rooftop for morning exercise when he suddenly climbed over the wall and jumped down as shocked relatives were unable to grab him in time.

The relatives told police that Apirak used to have a successful business abroad and returned to Thailand five years ago. He borrowed money from relatives to buy a shophouse and opened a language school. But the business failed, causing him to fall into a depression that was being treated by doctors.

The relatives said Apirak had tried to commit suicide once in his room on the 26th floor of the condo but relatives had saved him in time.