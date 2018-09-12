Chiang Mai ladyboy, friend arrested after Chinese tourist robbed at pier

Pol Colonel Piyaphan Phattarapongsin, deputy commander of Chiang Mai police, led the two Thai suspects to re-enact their alleged crime near the Ping River pier in front of Wat Sri Khong in Tambon Wat Ket in Muang district late on morning Wednesday.

The two suspects were identified as Banthit Siangkrom, 33, and Thanyarat Chompathabutr, 21. They were arrested on Tuesday under a warrant issued by the Chiang Mai court the same day. The tourist’s name is being withheld.

The two were accused of snatching the tourist’s bag on the night of September 6. Police said the tourist was walking back to his hotel on Loi Kroh road that night, but became lost and asked for directions from the two suspects in front of a convenience store.

The suspects offered to give him a ride back to his hotel on their motorcycle, sandwiching him on the bike. They instead took the tourist to the pier and invited him to instead enjoy the night view of the Ping River.

One suspect then allegedly persuaded the tourist to have sex with his ladyboy friend. During the reenactment, the suspects allegedly showed police how they had snatched the tourist’s small backpack and fled as he was about to undress the ladyboy. The tourist lost 2,900 yuan and Bt2,300 in cash.

The two suspects were arrested in front of their house in Chiang Mai’s San Sai district.