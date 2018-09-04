Chatachuck night market to close on September 12

Chatachuck:

The night market is north of Chatachuk weekend market, one of the largest markets in Thailand with 15,000 stalls, which will remain open .

The 26-rai of land of the JJ Green Market will be returned to the HM Queen Sirikit Garden Foundation. The area is to be improved as part of BMA’s campaign to return green areas to the capital.

On their Facebook page, market operators describe the area as the shopping district with the coolest shops and night vintage market in Bangkok. It opens between 6pm and 1.30am from Thursday to Sunday.

Supakorn Weerasuwipakorn, director of BMA’s markets, said that the BMA’s rental contract with the foundation expired on August 12, therefore the BMA will return the land to the foundation.

The BMA has asked the public not visit the market since the rental contract expired and told vendors to remove their items from the area before September 12.

After the date, the BMA will close the area in preparation for the return of the land to the foundation.

The renovation of the area will see construction of bridges and walkways to link HM Queen Sirikit public park (196 rais) with nearby Wachirabenjathat or Suan Rofai public parks (375 rais) and Chatuchak Park (155 rais).

The BMA plans to upgrade the area to be the first metropolitan public park in Bangkok to be like Central Park in New York.