Champion stock car driver, 18, is revealed as a child rapist who sexually

Champion stock car diver has been revealed as a child rapist who sexually assaulted two underage girls.

James Dillon was found guilty of attacking two young children following a trial at the High Court last month.

His identity has finally been revealed after Dillon turned 18 on Friday, meaning his automatic anonymity was lifted.

The teenager is part of the famous Mayfield Mob racing team alongside his father, also named James.

Following his trial, Dillon was added to the sex offenders’ register and is set to be sentenced in Glasgow next month.

Dillion, from Edinburgh, began sexually abusing both of the girls when he was 13, the court was told.

Police were finally alerted to the abuse after one of the girls had a sex education class at school, later telling her family about her experiences.

Dillon had denied charges of raping one of the girls and sexually assaulting the other, both over a two-year period.

However a jury returned majority verdicts on both charges, finding him guilty on August 30.

A relative of the two victims told the Daily Record: ‘What happened to the girls was horrific. Dillon should be locked up for a very long time.

‘People think he’s a big shot stock car driver when that couldn’t be further from the truth.

‘He put those two girls through many horrible attacks for two years and tried to deny it ever took place. Prison is too good for him.’