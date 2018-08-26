Buddhist monk found dead in Chai Nat temple

Other monks at the Pathom Thessana Aranyawasi Temple in Muang district noticed that Phra Manit Soisri, 44, had not emerged from his room since Wednesday. Smelling a strong odour near his room, they entered and found him dead.

Some monks said Phra Manit was last seen entering his quarters on Tuesday evening with flu symptoms.

Other monks thought he was recovering in his room and so had not bothered him until they smelled a stench outside his room on Saturday morning.

A doctor determined the monk had been dead for at least three days. No signs of a skirmish were found in the room and the doctor believed Phra Manit had succumbed to an illness.