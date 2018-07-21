Century’s longest lunar eclipse due next week

It will be visible across Thailand on July 27-28 between midnight and 6am.

Thai PBS reports that the total phase of the eclipse, called the totality, when the Earth blocks out all light from the sun falling on the moon, will span 100 minutes. The shortest total lunar eclipse this century in 2015 lasted less than five minutes.

Dr Sarun Posayachinda, director of the National Institute of Astronomical Research, said that three astronomical phenomena would take place overnight on Asalha Bucha Day, July 27.

“A partial eclipse precedes and follows the total phase of the eclipse, each time lasting 66 minutes. So, from start to finish, the moon spends nearly four hours crossing under the Earth’s dark shadow. Mars is very bright and red throughout July and August this year, but the eclipse night will be very special.