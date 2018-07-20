Centara confident tourism in South will recover after Phuket boat tragedy

Forty-seven Chinese tourists died when the vessel sank on July 5.

Centara Deputy CEO, Markland Blaiklock said: “Thus far impact has been minimal and we expect it to remain so, providing the government continues to quickly and effectively respond to the situation.

“The tourism industry in the South should rebound after a few months. We have received some cancellations mostly in Krabi and Phuket and some in Bangkok most probably linked to the ones in the South, while other regions have minimal or no impact currently.

“We are already working to replace this business and any future business loss. In today’s world, it is important to be nimble and able to react quickly to a diverse range of situations.”

Chinese tourists account for one third of foreign visitors to Thailand and almost a third visit Phuket.

“While the Chinese inbound sector is affected by the accident in Phuket, we believe it will have only a short-term impact if Thailand can prove it will take stronger measures for tourist safety, which is of course to the benefit of all visitors.

“We regard it as a wake-up call for synergy across the tourism industry to ensure tourist safety and welfare remain paramount. More robust enforcement of basic safety measures and regulations should be put in place by the government in order to continue to grow the appeal of the destination and Thailand as a whole,” Markland said.