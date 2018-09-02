Cave Rescue: The Thai government is expecting 8,000 people to attend a reception on September 6 to thank all those involved in the rescue operations of 12 Wild Boar soccer players and their football coach assistant from the flooded Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai.

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Suwaphan Tanyuvardhana said on Sunday that the total number comprises 6,000 people invitees plus organisers and related personnel.

The thank-you reception for the rescuers and volunteers, held at the Dusit Plaza under the theme “United as One”, emphasising the power of unity which goes beyond any differences in race or nationality, would also have a rehearsal held on September 4 and a dress rehearsal on September 5, Suwaphan said.

He was speaking to reporters while presiding over the launch in Bangkok of a separate project to raise funds for underprivileged children. The “Pan Pua Nong, Krungthep-Chiang Mai” CMU Cycling Tour 2018 saw a caravan of cyclists setting out on the 735 kilometretrip from Bangkok yesterday, aiming to reach Chiang Mai on September 7.