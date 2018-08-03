Cave rescue’s ‘Superman’ medic proves he’s Superman

The always-smiling medic, whose completion of SEAL training made him unusually qualified for the high-profile cave rescue, said the fitness test at Royal Thai Army Command and General Staff College nevertheless left him exhausted because he’d undergone intense training for it only five days earlier.

He didn’t look tired, though, completing 80 push-ups in two minutes, 78 sit-ups in two minutes and a two-kilometre run and scoring a perfect 100 per cent grade.

The second test of this fiscal year required the tasks to be at least half completed for a passing grade.

It drew 325 battalion-commander-level officers from across the country, who also had to tackle a standard English-language exam.

Army chief General Chalermchai Sitthisart, who inspected the arrangements at the college stadium, said this year’s overall results were better than those of the three tests previously conducted on his watch.

He credited more attention being given to regular exercise and health.

The English test was introduced to encourage officers to improve their abilities so they could communicate better with military personnel of other countries, Chalermchai said.