Royal Medals: His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has granted Most Admirable Order of the Direkgunabhorn medals to 114 foreigners and 74 Thais who were involved in the rescue of 12 Wild Boar soccer players and their coach from the flooded Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai from June 23 to July 11, Prime Minister’s Office Minister Suwaphan Tanyuvardhana said on Thursday.

A ceremony was being held on Friday afternoon at Government House with Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Another batch of 184 civil servants, police and military personnel would also be presented with a souvenir pin celebrating His Majesty’s fifth-circle birthday anniversary, he added.

A grand reception is being held this evening to thank all those involved in the dramatic search and rescue operations.

Suwaphan said at least at least 7,000 guests were attending the reception.

“Many told me they were happy to attend this party. The government is also happy to have the chance to thank them,” he added.