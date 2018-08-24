Officials from the Hat Nopparat Thara National Park were informed at 10.30am that the Salinee had engine failure and was found drifting near Laem Tong on Koh Phi Phi.

A tour boat from the Andaman Wave Company was used to tow it off the rocks. It took about one hour to get the boat to a safe area away from the rocks. It was not badly damaged and the crew was taken off Salinee during the rescue.

Worapot Lomlim, the head of the national park, said: “The cargo boat was heading from Phuket to deliver goods to Koh Phi Phi. There were about six crew on the boat.

“The engine failed while they were at sea approaching the island. A big wave, up to 3 metres, hit the boat. The anchor was dropped but failed to stop them drifting towards the rocks. After the boat was pulled off the rocks and the engine fixed, the crew continued on their journey to deliver the goods to the island.”