Cambodian kids playing bowls with their flip-flops for money

These Cambodian kids know how to make lawn green bowls more fun. The youngsters adapted the traditional rules and used their FLIP FLOPS to kick towards a bundle of money.

Normally the game popular with pensioners involves round wooden balls which they launch down a green with the aim of getting as close as possible to the jack.

But children in Prey Veng Province, Cambodia, replaced the white ball with a few notes of money and adapted the rules.

Whoever kicks off their flip flops and finishes closest to the case, takes it all. Footage shows the youngest of the group fling his shoe at the prize and knock it past the other flip flips in the game, with his footwear ending up closes to the money, roughly around two dollars.

Onlooker Vannarith Phron, who filmed the scene while passing through, said: ”They were having fun and gambling a little bit at the same time. I thought it was really cool.”

