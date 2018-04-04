Cabbies fined THB1,000 after being caught rejecting passengers in viral video

Two taxi drivers were fined THB1,000 (US$32) each yesterday after being caught on video rejecting passengers during a rainstorm late Monday night on Sukhumvit Road.

The drivers were also told they must take a three-hour behavior training course since they rejected passengers.

The taxi men were called to the Land Transport Department (DLT) yesterday to meet the chief inspector, Sukree Charuphum, and face passenger accusations of refusing them, reported DLT News.

The admin of a local Facebook page recorded the incident and posted it online, explaining that several prospective passengers and empty cabs were lined up, but the drivers would listen to their destinations but refuse to take people where they needed to go. The clip quickly went viral.

Based on the video, DLT officials were able to identify four taxis, and two of the drivers were summoned. The others will also be summoned today.

The drivers said they rejected passengers due to the heavy rain and their fear that they might not be able to pass the roads the riders asked for due to flooding.

Sukree did not believe the explanation, saying that they should have turned off their “vacancy” lights if they were not accepting riders.

Since it was the first offense for both drivers, they did not have their licenses revoked. However, Sukree said that, if the drivers were caught rejecting passengers again within a month, they could lose their licenses.