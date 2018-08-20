Cabbie nabbed again for stealing from dozing passengers

Cabbie Nabbed: A Bangkok taxi driver was arrested on Sunday for allegedly stealing two luxury wristwatches worth Bt170,000 from his two passengers, who had dozed off, and then abandoning them at a bus stop on Borommaratchachonnani Road at 2am on August 10.
The suspect Anon Lachai was nabbed at Soi Lat Phrao 101 in Bang Kapi district by a Thong Lor police team led by superintendent Pol Colonel Khajornpong Jitpakpoom. The cabbie had been prosecuted in November 2015 for a similar crime and is wanted for another theft committed on August 6 this year.
Anon’s arrest stemmed from the August 10 incident in which he allegedly stole two luxury wristwatches from two male passengers whom he had picked up from a restaurant in Ekamai area. After telling the cabbie of their destination in Thawee Wattana’s Buddha Monthon II area, the passengers dozed off.
When they awoke after being dropped off at the bus stop and hailed another cab, they found that their wristwatches were missing. Hence they filed a theft complaint against the first cabbie. Police traced the cab from the CCTV footage at the Ekamai restaurant and the route it had taken.
Anon has been charged with theft.