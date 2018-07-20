Buses free for King’s birthday prayer ceremony

Fares will be waived 4 to 7pm on six routes leading to the site where prayers will be said for the King (whose birthday is actually the following Saturday, July 28) and his parents, Their Majesties Queen Sirikit and the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

BMTA deputy director Prayoon Chuaykaew said the routes involved were Mor Chit 2 station to the U Thong Intersection, Victory Monument to First Army Division, and from Wong Wien Yai, Hualamphong railway station and Sanam Luang to Metropolitan Police headquarters.

Each of these routes will have five buses picking up passengers at all bus stops along the way.

The sixth route will entail five shuttle buses that will not stop on the way from Nang Lerng Royal Turf Club to Wat Benjamabophit, he said.

Find out more from the BMTA call centre, 1348.