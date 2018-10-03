Bus conductor fined Bt1,000 for smoking on board

The Rawee Chok Co Ltd, which has the concession to run No 122 buses, led conductor Damrongsak Thongkhayan to report to the BMTA on Tuesday to face a penalty.

JS100 Radio on Monday posted photos of Damrongsak smoking in his workplace.

A BMTA spokesman said Damrongsak admitted to smoking aboard the bus and promised not to do it again.

The spokesman said the BMTA fined the company Bt1,000 for failing to ensure that its worker comply with the law. The conductor was also fined Bt1,000 and ordered to take training on service etiquette.