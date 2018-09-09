When you think of fast food, do you immediately start craving a chicken burger from Burger King? If so, now is your time to shine.

Most of the time, however, Burger King lose out to the fact that it’s not known for its chicken.

And it seems like they know that. And that’s why they’ve not just deployed some run-of-the-mill advertising campaign to promote their new Crispy Chicken Burger. Not even close.

They’re actually going to pay someone £20,000 to be the first person to bite into it.

That’s why they’ve put out a video – featuring the actual CEO of Burger King UK, Alasdair Murdoch – to call on people to enter their competition which will end up with one lucky person getting paid (A LOT) to bite into their new chicken burger creation.

In the video, he says: “This might be the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever done. I’m about to offer a real person £20,000 to have a bite of a chicken burger.

“Why? Well think about it.

“Right now who would: A, try and find a Burger King, B, actually walk into one, and C, order something that isn’t beef, isn’t flame-grilled, and isn’t spelt Whopper?

“We weren’t born yesterday. We know full well about our checkered chicken past.

“So we had no other option. We’re going to pay someone £20K to have the first bite of the Crispy Chicken Burger.

“We need you. Desperately.”

To enter, all you need to do is record a video of yourself pretending to take a big bite out of a burger, then show it to the competition’s judges by sharing it with the company’s Twitter, Facebook or Instagram accounts quoting the hashtag #BK20bite.

That sounds like a pretty good deal to me.