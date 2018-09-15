Pongpan Chai-anan, 60, sustained nose and neck injuries when her airbag activated as one of the poles fell on her car at 9.25am, said deputy superintendent Lt Colonel Jessada Khumsattra of Thung Mahamek precinct.

Rescuers had to wait until the Metropolitan Electricity Authority cut off the power before they could free the woman from her car and take her to a hospital.

Two slightly injured men, Peerawit Udompanich, 27, and Sanya Soonklang, 42, were found near their toppled motorcycle.

The fallen power poles also damaged a shophouse, five roadside trees and Thai TV drama actress Nattharinee also known as Tharinda “Mink” Kannasoot’s Honda Civic parked in front of her house.

The authorities said the crane was being used in a properly registered construction of a six-storey apartment building.

Fruit seller Thanawadee Kaewrawang, 37, whose shop is 100 metres from the accident, said there was a loud noise as the power poles were pulled down and the crane then toppled and the power transformer exploded.

The soi was normally busy with office traffic but fortunately it was quiet at the time, she said.

The crane operator, who is reportedly Burmese, fled the scene, and the police would summon the construction company to make a statement, Jessada said.