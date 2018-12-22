Someone once told me that if you get the alcohol to cannabis ratio right – it can be a perfect combo.

So this will be music to your ears if you like a bottle of Budweiser now and again. It’ll be even fucking better if you like to mix it with a well-packed joint let me tell you.

That’s because the maker of Budweiser is partnering with medical cannabis company Tilray after securing a $100,000,000 (£79m) deal which will involve research into cannabis-infused drinks for the Canadian market.

However, the research will be carried out on non-alcoholic bevs containing cannabidoil and THC – with a view to tap into the Canadian market, following the legalisation of recreational cannabis back in June.

Budweiser producers, Anheuser-Busch InBev, together with Tilray Inc. said they would each invest $50m (£39m).

Earlier this month Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc. invested CAN $2.4bn (US $1.8bn/£1.4bn) into Cronos Group, for a 45 percent stake in the Canadian medical and recreational marijuana provider.

Howard Willard, Altria’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement released by the firm: “Investing in Cronos Group as our exclusive partner in the emerging global cannabis category represents an exciting new growth opportunity for Altria.

“We believe that Cronos Group’s excellent management team has built capabilities necessary to compete globally, and we look forward to helping Cronos Group realise its significant growth potential.”

Coca-Cola also jumped on the bandwagon back in September when they prepared to make a cannabis-infused drink.

According to the Metro, the Atlanta-based company, which owns over 500 brands including Sprite, Fanta and Costa Coffee, is in advanced discussions with Canadian company Aurora Cannabis.

So, with fizzy drinks are becoming increasingly unpopular (no thanks to our pal, Jamie Oliver), Bloomberg reports that the international franchise is looking to delve into the cannabis sector.

Coca-Cola and Aurora would allegedly be developing something to ease inflammation, pain and cramping.

A source who has direct knowledge of these ‘talks’ told Bloomberg: “They’re pretty advanced down the path. It’s going to be more of the ‘recovery drink’ category.”

Whatever happens, it means that some weedy drink could be available soon-ish.