Buddha Mountain (Khao Chi Chan)

Known as one of the most popular and visited tourist attractions in and around the Pattaya region, Buddha Mountain, locally known as Khao Chi Chan, is located in the Bangsaray Countryside near to Silverlake Vineyard. This 109 meters high, 70-meter high Buddha image, laser-carved into the side of Chi Chan Mountain in gold, is the biggest carved Buddha image in the world.

The image was first carved back in 1996 to commemorate the 50th coronation anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej and is an extremely meaningful and spiritual place to Thais and Buddhists.

The image was carved out of rock with laser beams and is one of those must-see attractions in the Pattaya region, on your way to Rayong. This stunning landmark must be seen to be believed.

Khao Chi Chan is open daily from 06.00 to 18.00.

pattayacityuncovered