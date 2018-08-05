Bt4m worth of fake brand-name goods seized in Chon Buri

Deputy Tourist Police chief Maj-General Surachate Hakpan and Provincial Police Region 2 commissioner Pol Lt-General Jitti Rodbangyang led the search operation in Muang district at 11pm on Saturday and seized items including clothes, perfumes, electronic appliances, wristwatches and handbags worth about Bt4 million.

Surachate said the operation stemmed from the Thailand-US cooperation in cracking down on goods violating the IP law as well as on their distributors and manufacturing sources.