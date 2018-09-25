Police find bodies of Briton, Thai wife buried on their Phrae land

The bodies of Alan Hogg, 64, and Nott Sudaen, 61, were found buried beside a creek on their land in Moo 6 in Tambon Chor Hae.

The authorities had earlier dug to a lesser depth on the same spot two days after the couple’s friend told police she could not contact them.

Police and rescue workers dug the same spot again and found their bodies lying in water seeping from the creek.

The second dig took place after police traced the couple’s pickup truck and found a Lao livestock vendor who lives in Thailand had bought it. The Lao man said he bought the pickup from three men on September 21.

Police traced and arrested the three buyers, who police say confessed to murdering the couple on the orders of Nott’s brother, Warut Wattanasajjakit, who lived next door to the couple.

The three alleged killers said they shot dead the Briton in front of his duck pen and killed the wife with a hammer in front of the garage. They used a mini bulldozer belonging to the couple to bury them by the creek.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem at Phrae Hospital.

Police arrested Warut and charged him with masterminding the double murders.