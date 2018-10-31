Briton deported after visa overstay offence

Briton Deported: Channel 7 reported that police on Koh Phangan found an Englishman who had been overstaying in Thailand for more than a year.

During a raid by Koh Phangan tourist police and Surat Thani Immigration Russell Hough was acting suspiciously and tried to flee on foot.

His passport was checked and he was seen to have entered Thailand on August 1st 2017.

He was shown to be from Mansfield in the north of England. He admitted overstaying.

Other news pictures showed ramshackle living accommodation at the property that had no house number.

Hough will be banned from coming back to Thailand for ten years, reported the Thai media who said that police were conducting sweeps under the orders of top brass including Immigration chief Maj-Gen “Big Joke” Surachate Hakparn