Thai police dismiss British woman’s rape allegation

Woman’s Rape Allegation: Police in Thailand say they have dismissed a British tourist’s claim that she was raped on a Thai resort island after their investigation revealed no supporting evidence.

Police said in a statement Tuesday that after officers were sent to England to debrief the victim, she was not able to provide key details such as where the alleged rape occurred, a detailed description of the suspect or how the alleged rape unfolded.

Police said they have insufficient evidence to continue investigating the case.

The 19-year-old woman has told reporters that she believes she was drugged on the island of Koh Tao in June by someone who spiked her drink, and woke up on a beach to find that she had been raped and robbed