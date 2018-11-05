British Dad’s Thailand Suicide, thousands raised to bring body home

British Dad’s Thailand Suicide. Thousands raised to bring body of Kevin Rowlands home from Thailand to the UK

Fiancée Tracy King, 38, spoke to the Messenger last week to raise awareness of mental health issues.

She said Mr Rowlands had made several attempts to end his life in recent years and was getting help.

The mobile phone technician, who also helped raise Miss King’s daughter Eden and had four other children in Exeter, did not buy travel insurance despite being urged to.

It has left his family struggling to raise several thousand pounds needed to fly him home and bury him.

A GoFundMe page was set up by his niece and in a week £3,200 has been donated. They hope to raise another £2,000 to £3,000. – Kent Messenger