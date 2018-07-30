Bridegroom among 13 killed as wedding coach, truck collide in Vietnam

HANOI, July 30 (Bernama) — What was to have been a joyous occasion took on a tragic note when a coach carrying a bridegroom, relatives and friends crashed head-on with a container truck early Monday, killing 13 people and injuring four.

The group was on the way to fetch the bride at her home in central Binh Dinh province when the accident occurred.

The bridegroom and nine others died on the spot while three others died in hospital in the incident at Vietnam’s central Quang Nam province, reported Xinhua news agency, quoting local online newspaper VnExpress.

According to Quang Nam authorities, the coach carrying a total of 17 people from central Quang Tri province, the bridegroom’s hometown, was enroute to fetch the bride when tragedy struck.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!