BREAKING: Avengers 4 Trailer Has Officially Dropped

Dropping like Gamora from a cliff on Vormir, the Avengers 4 trailer is finally here. It seems like an eternity since Josh Brolin’s Thanos wiped half of our favourite members of the Avengers from the face of the galaxy, but now the countdown to the movie of the decade can officially begin. You won’t have to be waiting long either!

Avengers 4 will officially hit cinemas on May 3, 2019 — it’s time to assemble and ‘snap’ to it. The Avengers 4 trailer is finally here.

For anyone who’s been banished to the Soul Stone themselves, the shocking end of Avengers: Infinity War left the Avengers literally split in two as half the characters were eradicated when Thanos gathered all six Infinity Stones. The movie’s post-credits tease saw the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and teased Captain Marvel’s involvement in the concluding part.

Consider those rumours debunked and those theories ongoing as the first footage has blown us away. Things are looking pretty bleak in a post-snap world as the original six Avengers (alongside new additions like Rocket Racoon and Ant-Man) adjust to life without their fallen friends. Thankfully, it looks like Black Panther and Spider-Man won’t be left as piles of dust in the wind for long.

Joe and Anthony Russo are rounding off Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in style with an all-star cast that includes Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Hemsworth. Joining the party after her MCU debut in next year’s Captain Marvel, Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers could be a key weapon in toppling the Mad Titan.

Check out the Avengers 4 trailer here:

Disney has cleverly let the dust (sorry guys) settle on Ant-Man and the Wasp and started its marketing campaign for Captain Marvel before turning its attention to Avengers 4. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige already promised that we’d get our first glimpse of Avengers 4 before the end of the year, so thanks Kev, you haven’t disappointed. At least the Twitterverse can finally stop bombarding everyone with #WhereIsTheAvengers4Trailer.

This comes only days after the director for the film spoke about the most emotional scene for him to direct was.

Fans of the series were completely blown away by the previous film, Infinity War and I don’t think they will be disappointed when they come to watch this film either. Judging by the Avengers 4 trailer fans are in for one hell of a bumpy ride.

It all starts with Tony Stark AKA Iron Man adrift in space with a bleak outlook for him. We hear him state that his oxygen was going to run out tomorrow morning. Hopefully it gets more positive as the films goes on but if Infinity War is anything to go off then it definitely won’t.

We also see a surprise visit from Ant-Man who has been pretty absent from the previous film. Avengers 4 trailer is one hell of a roller-coaster and I am sure the film is going to be exactly the same.