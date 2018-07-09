‘Brave and talented people!’ Trump tweets of cave rescue

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted in support of the rescue operation at Chiang Rai’s Tham Luang Cave, where American military personnel are providing assistance.
“The US is working very closely with the Government of Thailand to help get all of the children out of the cave and to safety. Very brave and talented people!” the president wrote on Twitter as @realDonaldTrump.
The US Indo-Pacific Command assigned its Cave Rescue Commission to help with the operation late last month, joining the international effort to locate the 12 boys and their coach and extricate them from the cave.