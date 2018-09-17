Boom bar Pattaya

is a double unit open front bar located on the Soi Buakhao leg of Soi LK Metro in Pattaya, Thailand. On the left hand side if you are walking up from Soi Buakhao, next door to the Drunken Duck and almost directly opposite the Devil’s Den. It opened for business in April 2018.

The bar itself is nicely paid out, with more than abundant seating. There are two high quality pool table available.

Boom Bar

Introduction

This venue is located in one of Pattaya’s most popular areas known as LK Metro. The L-shaped street is home to some of the city’s best Go-Go bars, music venues, restaurants and bars plus it has loads of street vendors selling all sorts of food.

The bar is owned by Jane and David, They opened this bar in April 2018 as a new venture for Them and their staff.

The Venue

With new girls coming everyday..This is the place you want to be

The bar is pretty easy to find due to its large red and yellow cartoon style sign above the premises. It resembles something from the Road Runner cartoon, where the coyote often got blown up and the BOOM! would appear.

The bar has an open front with bench tables, where customers can sit and enjoy the views along LK Metro. This can be an entertaining night in its own right, for the street is awash with people, including gorgeous ladies or even ladyboys passing by.

Inside you will find two pool tables, a stage area, where live bands play every evening and a well stocked bar. Four televisions generally show any sporting events that may be taking place at the time of your visit.

The decor comprises of a black tiled floor, pastel coloured walls and sexy blue lighting that provides a cool atmosphere.

There is seating for 80 people at this venue, and they need it, for it is a busy bar most of the time.

The ladies are friendly and will happily sit and have a drink with you. They enjoy a dance here and the odd party, so pop in and have some fun with the girls at Boom Bar.

The Drinks

Blast off with a selection of bottled beers including Chang, Leo and Tiger.

Whiskies, rums, vodkas and gins are all available plus shots, liqueurs and wines.

Soft drinks can also be purchased.

Meet The Girls

With a fine selection of ladies available you will be so spoilt for choice and new ladies are always being added to the bar

Hotel

Boom bar also has rooms upstairs that are nicely laid out and ready for use, so not worry about travelling far when you are too drunk…or just fancy an early night with a lady. Just ask a member of staff for a list of fantastic room rates.

Laundry

Worried about clean dry clothes, not worry about that as Boom bar also has a clean and affordable laundry service

Tattoo Shop

Tattooing is a serious business which requires lots of skill, and above all, strict hygiene. In Pattaya, most tattoo shops strictly adhere to the rules, using brand new needles for each client and sterilized tools as well as giving out handy tips on how to facilitate the post-tattoo healing process. If you wish to take back a permanent souvenir from your Thailand holiday, here you can sit, relax, have a beer and get the dream tattoo from a very affordable price

Conclusion

A fun bar with sexy girls who will go down a bomb.

They operated happy hours here but as always, please check with the staff for the latest offers and prices.

Enjoy a drink with the ladies, a game of pool or listen the music.

Boom bar Pattaya contact and media

Address : Soi LK Metro Alley, Pattaya, Thailand

Contact : 099 130 5028

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/boombarpattaya/